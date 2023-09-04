The oil market continues to be quite volatile with prices fluctuating noticeably. The current price of Brent crude oil is around $88 per barrel, which is up around 4% from the level of $85 per barrel seen at the end of last week. While there are several factors playing a part in this recent volatility such as the war in Ukraine, the global economic outlook, the weather, and speculative trading, prospects for the price of oil seem to be reasonably favorable for the time being as oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia have agreed on extending their production cut in an effort to control price pressure on the commodity. Saudi Arabia has earlier hinted that it will likely extend the 1 million barrel production cut through October and it is now said that Russia may also decide to extend its 0.5 million barrel export cut through October. Apart from announced cuts by OPEC+ countries, oil production in the Gulf of Mexico may be also limited amid the ongoing hurricane season. While demand in China this year and the next year remains a huge uncertainty, Barclays thinks that OPEC+ supply cuts are more important than slight demand issues. Let us recall that the official US report released last week showed a 10.5 million drop in crude inventories with oil and oil-derivative inventories currently lower than the 5-year low. While both Brent and WTI find themselves at interesting technical levels with no clear support in proximity, it remains to be seen if prices will continue to rise or if demand concerns will once again apply some pressure and cause a pullback.
TUI stock attempts rebound after halting downward move
TUI stock is rebounding noticeably today, up 3.5% in early trading while the company has been under pressure in recent months with price falling almost 30% to reach 4.686. Some optimism has emerged as it appears that some sectors of the economy are improving but consumers remain under significant pressure with a reduced spending power due to inflation and general economic uncertainty. While rebounding from this level could prove to be an important turning point for the stock's price, it is still a long way from returning to its former glory and it is too early to say whether the rebound of TUI stock is sustainable. A key question remains, how long will investors continue to hold onto the vision of a recovery and how likely is the downward move to continue?
