The trend in crude oil prices has been bearish primarily due to the rise in US dollar. But the rapid increase in coronavirus and introduction of an intensified lockdown in the Europe underpinned the prices. In Europe, Germany, France and Italy have widened lockdowns and cases are spiking in other countries. Also, the concerns surrounding Europe's vaccine progress spooked the risk appetite, keeping crude prices lower.

Adding to that was the statement made by the head of the World Health Organisation saying 'recent increases in deaths and cases truly worrying'. The reopening and recovery optimism has been dampened and the safe-haven dollar demand is rising. Adding to this pressure, US crude oil stocks jumped by 2.9 million barrels in the week to March 19, against the Reuters' poll for a decline of about 300,000 barrels. In our view, the viral resurgence and stalled vaccine campaign in Europe will continue keep the energy demand low, however, some short covering may be witnessed.

As seen in the daily chart, MCX Crude oil witnessed a Rising Channel breakdown at 4500 mark whose pattern target is 3985. Currently, it is trading just below 50-days moving average at 4230 and immediate crucial support is located at 4170 (Bollinger band's lower level). Below 4170 next support is seen at 4050-3985. Only a consistent trading below 3980 will lead to more downfall to find next support at 3770. On upside, resistance is observed at 4350-4500 and then at 4675.