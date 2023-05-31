Oil prices continue to decline today. Last week, the price of Brent crude oil attempted to break into the long-term bull market zone, testing resistance at the levels 76.70, 78.00.
Nevertheless, the bullish momentum quickly faded, and oil prices have crept down again this week. There are several reasons. These are the continued strengthening of the dollar, the continuing risks of raising the government debt limit (despite the preliminary agreement reached between Democrats and Republicans, some of the Democrats and Republicans congressmen said they would vote against this deal) and uncertainty about the future actions of the OPEC+ deal participants.
Today, oil market participants are expected the publication (at 20:30 GMT) the report of the American Petroleum Institute (API) on commercial oil reserves and on Thursday (at 14:30 GMT) the publication of similar weekly data from the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.
Oil, like other important commodities, may also receive natural support if the dollar starts to decline rapidly as soon as the agreement on the national debt limit is approved (otherwise, the US faces default if the limit is not raised by June 5). If this does not happen, and the US default is still announced, then the financial market is waiting for a powerful collapse, followed by quotations of commodities, including oil: hypothetically, there is such a version, although most experts still believe that default will not be allowed.
From a technical point of view, the price of Brent crude oil has moved into the long-term bear market zone, breaking through the key support level 76.70, and today continues to develop downward dynamics in the direction of the key support levels 64.00, 61.00, separating the global bull oil market from the bear market.
If the situation with the US national debt is resolved, then the breakdown of the nearest resistance level of 74.00 will be the first signal to open long positions with the nearest target at the resistance levels of 76.00, 76.70, 77.35, 78.00.
Support levels: 70.00, 65.00, 64.00, 63.00, 62.00, 61.00.
Resistance levels: 74.00, 76.00, 76.70, 77.35, 78.00, 80.10, 82.20, 84.00, 84.20, 89.00.
