The US EIA made a small adjustment to its 2022 crude demand forecasts, but there were renewed gains for oil prices during the day. The US move to lift travel restrictions was an important element boosting sentiment.
A forecast of only modest increases in gasoline prices by the EIA dampened expectations of aggressive Administration action to release strategic reserves.
WTI posted strong gains to above $84.0 p/b.
API data recorded a 2.5mn barrel decline in US inventories compared with expectations of a build which further boost sentiment.
WTI strengthened to $84.40 p/b with Brent around $85.30 p/b.
