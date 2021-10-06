Oil prices maintained a strong tone during Tuesday as underlying sentiment remained extremely buoyant on expectations that OPEC restraint would maintain an underlying supply shortage.

The stronger than expected US services-sector data also boosted confidence in demand trends.

WTI strengthened to highs above $79.0 p/b, the strongest reading since early November 2014 while Brent posted fresh 3-year highs.

WTI traded at fresh 6-year highs above $79.30 p/b on Wednesday with Brent also at fresh 3-year highs near $83.00 p/b.