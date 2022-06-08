US equities ended Tuesday session in the positive as the US 10-year yield stretching above the 3% mark acted like a speed bump. That’s relatively good news for the market, because it clearly shows that, even when the news is not great, the Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing doesn’t get much uglier when the 10-year yield goes above that 3% mark.

Yet, high energy prices, World Bank cutting the global growth forecast and Target cutting its profit forecast weigh on sentiment and could rapidly reverse gains.

Due today, the US oil inventories will be closely watched by oil traders.

In the FX, the US dollar remains relatively strong before Friday’s inflation read, meaning that many investors are preparing to see a bad surprise. The EURUSD eases on the back of stronger US dollar, but the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks are certainly around the corner to limit the selloff before Thu’s policy announcement. The dollar-yen is surging off chart with technical indicators hinting at overbought market conditions.

Bitcoin is back above the $30K mark & gold buyers become rare above the $1850 level.