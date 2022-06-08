US equities ended Tuesday session in the positive as the US 10-year yield stretching above the 3% mark acted like a speed bump. That’s relatively good news for the market, because it clearly shows that, even when the news is not great, the Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing doesn’t get much uglier when the 10-year yield goes above that 3% mark.
Yet, high energy prices, World Bank cutting the global growth forecast and Target cutting its profit forecast weigh on sentiment and could rapidly reverse gains.
Due today, the US oil inventories will be closely watched by oil traders.
In the FX, the US dollar remains relatively strong before Friday’s inflation read, meaning that many investors are preparing to see a bad surprise. The EURUSD eases on the back of stronger US dollar, but the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks are certainly around the corner to limit the selloff before Thu’s policy announcement. The dollar-yen is surging off chart with technical indicators hinting at overbought market conditions.
Bitcoin is back above the $30K mark & gold buyers become rare above the $1850 level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
