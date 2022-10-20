Oil is looking to end this week on the positive side with the possibility of a very handsome buy signal. This week, we had two important events on the chart, which significantly increased the chances for a further rise.
First of all, the price created a flag (red lines), which is a trend continuation pattern. The flag ended yesterday with a breakout to the upside, which is totally in line with the characteristic of this formation.
The second event is the price bouncing (yellow) off the big channel down pattern (green), which proved the earlier breakout and confirmed the mid-term bullish sentiment.
Both of those events are actually enough for us to be bullish on oil and look forward to a further rise. The possibility of the sentiment would be cancelled should the price come back inside of the channel down formation, but chances of that happening are now rather limited.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.