Short Term Elliott Wave View in Oil (CL) suggests the rally from 6.12.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from 6.12.2023 low, wave 1 ended at 84.89 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 77.59. Oil then extends higher again in wave 3. Internal subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 80.45 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 78.14. Oil extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 88.07 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 86.71. Expect wave ((v)) to complete soon and this should end wave 3 in higher degree.
Oil should then pullback in wave 4 to correct the rally from 8.24.2023 low before it resumes higher again. Internal subdivision of wave 4 should unfold in 3 waves such as zigzag structure ((a))-((b))-((c)). Potential target is 23.6 – 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of wave 3. The area can be measured once wave 3 has ended. Near term, as far as pivot at 77.67 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Oil (CL) 30 minutes Elliott Wave chart
CL Elliott Wave video
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone
EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.
Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery
Gold is building on the previous recovery early Friday, marching toward $1,920, as it moves further away from the three-week low of $1,901 set Thursday. With the US Retail Sales and inflation data now out of the way, Gold investors look out for the preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data alongside the end-of-the-week flows for placing their trades.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.