Oil bulls having their way on good IEA quotas

As if proof were ever needed that crude is trading in a narrow range last week WTI was up 3 cents on the week while Brent was down a whopping 11 cents. The end of the week was best for the bulls as the IEA added to other reporters in assessing the adherence to the quotas as being over 90%. Later today we will see the Opec numbers which might just bear those numbers out. Not much else is around, the rig count was up 12 to 741 overall and the oil number was up 8 to 591, nothing special but it will keep rising and there is little to worry about but I am looking forward to the 2nd March when Hunting comment on the market place.

