NZD/USD tests support
The New Zealand dollar consolidates as the RBNZ raises its interest rates by 50 basis points. The struggle to clear the supply area around 0.6200 suggests that the sell side still has a firm grip on the direction. The RSI dipped again into the oversold zone and prompted short-term sellers to take some chips off the table. 0.6080 is the next support and its breach could bring the kiwi to the psychological level of 0.6000. On the upside, the bulls will need to lift resistance at 0.6200 before they could turn the mood around.
US oil fails to rebound
WTI crude tumbles as traders grow wary of a slowdown in demand. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a deterioration in sentiment after the price failed to hold above the psychological level of 100.00. The latest rebound has come under pressure at 105.00 and struggled to consolidate its gains above 98.00. A bearish breakout attracts more momentum sellers and may trigger a new round of sell-off towards 91.00. An oversold RSI may lead the bears to take profit but 99.00 could see offers from trend followers.
FTSE 100 awaits breakout
The FTSE 100 weakens as investors remain sensitive to a global downturn. The price action is in a narrowing range between 7020 and 7280 as the bulls strive to hold onto the recent bounce. The upper boundary coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it a key resistance to lift before a sustained recovery could happen. Otherwise, the path of least resistance would be down with 7110 as the first support. A break below 7020 would invalidate the rebound and deepen the correction to March’s low at 6800.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!