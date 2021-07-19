My Oil trade has been more than 400-500 pips in profit as the move happened exactly as planned. I went against the big majority of long traders and it is paying off now.

Historical selling has been aligned with the present moment. Shorting above the 73.50 zone has been an excellent way to position as the market is bearish now. 69.00 is support. If we see a daily close below, we will probably reach the next support 65.00 and 64.03. Enjoy the profits.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

