The battle on the oil field is getting heated as Joe Biden is expected to start releasing the strategic oil reserves as soon as today, to tame the upside pressure in oil prices. US crude eased to $75 a dollar following the US announcement. The selloff was moderated as most of the information was already priced in. But the downside pressure may continue depending on what’s coming next.
In other and much awaited news, the new Fed Chair is, drum roll, Jerome Powell! The weeks of wait is now over, and Jerome Powell will be keeping the helm of the Fed and Brainard will be the Vice Chair. But in reality, we all know it doesn’t matter, as the Fed has no alternative regarding the direction it will take in the months ahead: the rising inflation won’t temper itself in the environment of zero rates and loose monetary policy, so an eventually faster QE taper and higher rates are on the menu of 2022.
The US dollar advanced, the S&P500 and Nasdaq hit a fresh record before closing the session in the negative. Gold dropped near $50 per ounce yesterday on the back of the jump in the short term US yields, and is now back around the $1800 level.
The USDTRY hit 12 this morning on Erdogan calling for lower interest rates. Ouch.
