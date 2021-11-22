Despite oil prices making significant gains recently, with WTI reaching a multi year high of $85.42 before pulling back, we have seen an increase in volatility as different viewpoints appear to be facing off. On one hand, we have OPEC and Russia who have advised against an increase in oil production as they foresee a fall in demand towards the end of the year despite the ongoing pressure, which has been caused by a faster than expected post pandemic economic recovery. On the other hand, we have the US and Japan who have been pushing for an increase in production and even announced they may be tapping into strategic reserves in order to cool off energy prices which have further contributed to the ongoing inflation concerns. At the moment, the market is in a difficult position as current supply concerns and price increases are being downplayed by a potential future deficit while it seems that traders are starting to agree with the latter viewpoint as we see the introduction of stricter measures to combat a rise in covid-19 cases keeping oil prices at the lowest level in over a month.

European stock markets start the week slightly higher

After pulling back from the recent all time high at the end of last week, the DAX started the week trading slightly higher and is currently hovering around last week's close of 16160 points. While this will be a shorter week for US stock markets due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, traders will be keeping an eye out for the new FED chair announcement from president Biden along with the ongoing lockdown situation which appears to be escalating across Europe and could lead to further uncertainty along with potentially causing market major corrections if it were to worsen.