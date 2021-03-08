US Light Crude

We have seen a knee-jerk reaction higher in Brent and US Light Crude this morning after a Saudi Oil installation was attacked by bomb laden drones.

However, drone attacks normally cause little damage so is this rally higher overdone? Technically, it looks like that might be the case.

USD/CAD

Correlated to Oil. Strengthening oil normally means strengthening Canadian dollar. If Oil moves lower USDCAD should move higher.

Are we going to break out of the bullish reverse Head and Shoulders pattern?