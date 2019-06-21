Oil has been essential for the modern world since the British began to fuel their dreadnoughts in the decade before the First World War. Persian Gulf oil fields have been important for as long. The Anglo-Persian Oil Company was founded in 1908 and was the first to extract petroleum from Iran, expressly to power the Royal Navy.
The days of the 1973 oil embargo are gone. The effective monopoly on the marginal price of a barrel of crude oil from the vast Middle Eastern fields has been broken by the shale drillers of North America.
In recent days there have been attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz though which a third of the world’s crude is shipped daily. Yesterday Iran shot down a US drone aircraft capping weeks of increasing tension between the Teheran and Washington.
What has been the reaction of the energy markets? West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 6.4% on June 20th and is 12.2% higher in the seven trading sessions from the open on June 12th. Brent, the European standard is up 4.7% since the 12th and 3.3% from the open on the 19th. Each, however, remains well below their recent May high.
While these are not inconsiderable moves, for a potential international conflict in the shipping choke point for the world’s chief commodity that has been the site of countless small confrontations and several wars, it is a minor point.
In comparison, in the seven trading sessions from May 23rd to June 3rd WTI sank 13.1% without the aid of any international involvement at all.
Reuters
Iran’s economy has been under increasing pressure from American led sanctions after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Washington has, among other restrictions, forced companies to choose between doing business with the US or Iran by denying access to the US financial system to companies that continue to trade with Iran.
With the bulk of her economy and foreign earnings tied to oil, Teheran needs relief from the US embargo and hoped to enlist several European and Asian governments to lobby Washington for surcease by driving up the price of oil and inhibiting Gulf access.
The difference in the Persian Gulf this time is American shale oil. The United States now produces more oil than Saudi Arabia and more than Russia. What once would have elicited a wave of fear in the oil markets now generates a ripple.
The rise in US crude production has been rapid and absolute. The US extracts more oil than it ever did in the past, about a third more than at the previous peak in the early 1970s.
China has become the world’s largest energy consumer and since 2014 its largest importer of oil and it gets much of its crude by sea from the Middle East.
Free transit of the Persian Gulf, under potential threat from Iran, is, or has been in the past guaranteed by the US Navy.
But with the US self-sufficient in oil the imperative for the US to protect the flow of oil through the straits is not an economic and national requirement.
Most of the oil headed east past Dubai is destined for China.
How long before the Iranians realize that in demonstrating their unhappiness with the US in the Gulf they are harming the enemy of their enemy, China, and aiding their self-proclaimed adversary, the United States.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.