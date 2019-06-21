Oil has been essential for the modern world since the British began to fuel their dreadnoughts in the decade before the First World War. Persian Gulf oil fields have been important for as long. The Anglo-Persian Oil Company was founded in 1908 and was the first to extract petroleum from Iran, expressly to power the Royal Navy.

The days of the 1973 oil embargo are gone. The effective monopoly on the marginal price of a barrel of crude oil from the vast Middle Eastern fields has been broken by the shale drillers of North America.

In recent days there have been attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz though which a third of the world’s crude is shipped daily. Yesterday Iran shot down a US drone aircraft capping weeks of increasing tension between the Teheran and Washington.

What has been the reaction of the energy markets? West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 6.4% on June 20th and is 12.2% higher in the seven trading sessions from the open on June 12th. Brent, the European standard is up 4.7% since the 12th and 3.3% from the open on the 19th. Each, however, remains well below their recent May high.

While these are not inconsiderable moves, for a potential international conflict in the shipping choke point for the world’s chief commodity that has been the site of countless small confrontations and several wars, it is a minor point.

In comparison, in the seven trading sessions from May 23rd to June 3rd WTI sank 13.1% without the aid of any international involvement at all.

Iran’s economy has been under increasing pressure from American led sanctions after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Washington has, among other restrictions, forced companies to choose between doing business with the US or Iran by denying access to the US financial system to companies that continue to trade with Iran.

With the bulk of her economy and foreign earnings tied to oil, Teheran needs relief from the US embargo and hoped to enlist several European and Asian governments to lobby Washington for surcease by driving up the price of oil and inhibiting Gulf access.

The difference in the Persian Gulf this time is American shale oil. The United States now produces more oil than Saudi Arabia and more than Russia. What once would have elicited a wave of fear in the oil markets now generates a ripple.

The rise in US crude production has been rapid and absolute. The US extracts more oil than it ever did in the past, about a third more than at the previous peak in the early 1970s.

China has become the world’s largest energy consumer and since 2014 its largest importer of oil and it gets much of its crude by sea from the Middle East.

Free transit of the Persian Gulf, under potential threat from Iran, is, or has been in the past guaranteed by the US Navy.

But with the US self-sufficient in oil the imperative for the US to protect the flow of oil through the straits is not an economic and national requirement.

Most of the oil headed east past Dubai is destined for China.

How long before the Iranians realize that in demonstrating their unhappiness with the US in the Gulf they are harming the enemy of their enemy, China, and aiding their self-proclaimed adversary, the United States.