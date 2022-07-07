Oil

Oil prices came under further pressure yesterday and dropped below the critical price level of $100. The primary reason for the current selling pressure on oil prices is that traders are concerned about the possible threat of recession taking place and negatively influencing the prices. Additionally, many traders believe the worse could be behind us in terms of oil supply shock with sanctions the US and its allies were going to impose on Russia already done. In addition, if we look at the rig count numbers in the US, they are as high as they can be, and Saud Arabia continues to assure markets that they have enough spare capacity to meet the demand.

Today, we see some bids coming back for the Brent and crude oil prices as the past two days' sell-off have been immensely strong. Brent oil prices are flirting with the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, which can support prices.

Gold

The precious metal is on track to record a brutal week in terms of its prices. The sell-off for gold prices over the last two days has been intense due to the dollar's strength. Traders continue to bet that the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation is purely unconditional, and they aren't going to stop until they bring inflation closer to their target of2%.

Several Fed members are speaking later today, and their speeches are likely to create noise, which could bring higher volatility for the yellow metal. In addition, traders will also be keeping an eye on the ECB's Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts. The biggest fear for the Eurozone is a recession, and such an environment could bring bids for the precious metal.