Oil
Oil prices came under further pressure yesterday and dropped below the critical price level of $100. The primary reason for the current selling pressure on oil prices is that traders are concerned about the possible threat of recession taking place and negatively influencing the prices. Additionally, many traders believe the worse could be behind us in terms of oil supply shock with sanctions the US and its allies were going to impose on Russia already done. In addition, if we look at the rig count numbers in the US, they are as high as they can be, and Saud Arabia continues to assure markets that they have enough spare capacity to meet the demand.
Today, we see some bids coming back for the Brent and crude oil prices as the past two days' sell-off have been immensely strong. Brent oil prices are flirting with the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, which can support prices.
Gold
The precious metal is on track to record a brutal week in terms of its prices. The sell-off for gold prices over the last two days has been intense due to the dollar's strength. Traders continue to bet that the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation is purely unconditional, and they aren't going to stop until they bring inflation closer to their target of2%.
Several Fed members are speaking later today, and their speeches are likely to create noise, which could bring higher volatility for the yellow metal. In addition, traders will also be keeping an eye on the ECB's Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts. The biggest fear for the Eurozone is a recession, and such an environment could bring bids for the precious metal.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!