Oil and gold prices fall, Asian markets focused on junk bond sale

Oil
Oil prices are plummeting, with US oil futures plunging below $80 as markets expect the lifting of American sanctions on Iran. WTI crude fell to $79.94 per barrel, while Brent, the worldwide benchmark, closed at $81.19 per barrel. Iran and the United States agreed to restart nuclear talks in November. If sanctions are lifted, global oil supplies may increase. Investors will be looking for crude oil inventories today to see how demand for oil has changed in the previous seven days.
Gold
The precious metal's price climbed following the Fed's meeting yesterday, which adopted a more dovish position on tapering. An aggressive strategy would have resulted in a faster interest rate rise, which is negative for gold since lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of investing in gold and make it more desirable to investors. The CEO of AvaTrade, Daire Ferguson told me “the dollar index has also taken a hit, falling 0.2 percent and is trading at 93.847.” The price of gold swings in the opposite direction of the price of the dollar index.
Markets in Asia-Pacific
Chinese markets are witnessing a sell-off of junk-rated bonds, which appeared to be an intriguing investment a few months ago. However, the Evergrande crisis has caused investors to fear, and they are now unwilling to engage in riskier assets. In approximately 5 months, an index tracking China's junk-rated bonds fell about 26%. The Nikkei was up 0.73 percent at 12.55 a.m. EST, while the Shanghai index was up 0.64 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.27 percent. The ASX 200 index increased by 0.31 percent, while the Seoul Kospi increased by 0.44 percent.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.