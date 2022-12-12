Oil

Oil prices have started the week with a lot of volatility. There are two factors that underpin the price of Crude and Brent oil. Firstly, Russia that has threatened to punish the West for its price cap act. Putin said on Friday that Russia could reduce its oil production significantly, and that it will refuse to sell oil to any of the countries that are going to follow the rules set by the US and EU regarding the Russian oil cap. The Saudi narrative on this matter is going to be highly important. Going forward, traders are going to keep a close eye on it. The Saudis will be setting the narrative.

Gold

Precious metal prices are experiencing a challenging price action as the dollar index is controlling the narrative. As mentioned earlier, it will be the US CPI reading and the Fed meeting that is going to control the price action. For now, it is the support of 1,800, which changes into resistance regarding price action, which matters the most.