Oil
Oil prices have started the week with a lot of volatility. There are two factors that underpin the price of Crude and Brent oil. Firstly, Russia that has threatened to punish the West for its price cap act. Putin said on Friday that Russia could reduce its oil production significantly, and that it will refuse to sell oil to any of the countries that are going to follow the rules set by the US and EU regarding the Russian oil cap. The Saudi narrative on this matter is going to be highly important. Going forward, traders are going to keep a close eye on it. The Saudis will be setting the narrative.
Gold
Precious metal prices are experiencing a challenging price action as the dollar index is controlling the narrative. As mentioned earlier, it will be the US CPI reading and the Fed meeting that is going to control the price action. For now, it is the support of 1,800, which changes into resistance regarding price action, which matters the most.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2250 despite upbeat UK GDP data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction early Monday and continues to trade below 1.2250. The data published by the UK's ONS showed that GDP grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October, compared to market expectation for a contraction of 0.1%, but failed to provide a boost to the pair.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0500 as risk-aversion boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0500, printing mild losses to extend Friday’s downward trajectory. Traders await this week’s bumper US and EU events in early Europe. Economic slowdown fears, EU-Russia tensions join pre-Fed anxiety to fuel the US Dollar rebound.
Gold eases below $1,800 on sluggish markets ahead of Fed’s verdict
Gold price remains depressed around $1,785 as it pushes back the bulls after a four-day winning streak during early Monday in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest losses, despite being mild, could be linked to the USD’s recovery.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon is avoiding arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia. Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000166.
Week ahead: Fed, ECB, Bank of England, UK and US CPI
The catalyst for the recent sharp slide in the US dollar was October’s CPI numbers. The fall to 7.7% on the headline number along with a decline in core prices to 6.3% also saw yields slip back.