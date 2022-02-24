Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine; air raid sirens are sounding in the capital Kyiv and Zelensky calls for martial law in national address.

It’s panic in the markets panic. The S&P500 futures are down by almost 2%, the Nasdaq futures slipped 2.5% and the DAX and Eurostoxx futures lost near 4% this morning. FTSE futures are down more than 2%, but the British blue-chip index should outperform its European and American peers due to its high commodity exposure.

In commodities, the European natural gas futures are already up 10%. Brent crude spiked above the $101 per barrel this morning, as US crude jumped past the $98 mark. Gold flirts with the $1950 per ounce and the bulls are already to target a further advance toward the $2000 threshold. Bitcoin is under a decent selling pressure, as well.

Corn futures are up more than 4%, wheat futures are up more than 5%, as Russia is the world’s largest grain wheat exporter. Oat futures, soybean futures, silver, platinum, palladium, all move higher this morning except for sugar, cotton, orange juice and live cattle.

At this point, it’s impossible to bet on any scenario. We can only monitor closely the latest developments and stand ready for more volatility. The VIX index is around the 30 level and should spike higher within the next couple of hours.

The combined revenue exposure of the S&P500 to Russia and Ukraine is only about 1%. It’s not much. Yet, the rising energy and commodity prices are a growing threat for the US equities as they will put a further upside pressure on inflation and force the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hand to act more aggressively to tame the inflation.

In the FX, the US dollar index is trending higher this morning and the US dollar is certainly a ‘safe’ tactical currency play as the Ukrainian tensions escalate.