Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine; air raid sirens are sounding in the capital Kyiv and Zelensky calls for martial law in national address.
It’s panic in the markets panic. The S&P500 futures are down by almost 2%, the Nasdaq futures slipped 2.5% and the DAX and Eurostoxx futures lost near 4% this morning. FTSE futures are down more than 2%, but the British blue-chip index should outperform its European and American peers due to its high commodity exposure.
In commodities, the European natural gas futures are already up 10%. Brent crude spiked above the $101 per barrel this morning, as US crude jumped past the $98 mark. Gold flirts with the $1950 per ounce and the bulls are already to target a further advance toward the $2000 threshold. Bitcoin is under a decent selling pressure, as well.
Corn futures are up more than 4%, wheat futures are up more than 5%, as Russia is the world’s largest grain wheat exporter. Oat futures, soybean futures, silver, platinum, palladium, all move higher this morning except for sugar, cotton, orange juice and live cattle.
At this point, it’s impossible to bet on any scenario. We can only monitor closely the latest developments and stand ready for more volatility. The VIX index is around the 30 level and should spike higher within the next couple of hours.
The combined revenue exposure of the S&P500 to Russia and Ukraine is only about 1%. It’s not much. Yet, the rising energy and commodity prices are a growing threat for the US equities as they will put a further upside pressure on inflation and force the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hand to act more aggressively to tame the inflation.
In the FX, the US dollar index is trending higher this morning and the US dollar is certainly a ‘safe’ tactical currency play as the Ukrainian tensions escalate.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.