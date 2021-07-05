Oil after OPEC, EUR/USD and gold [Video]

Oil remains high after the OPEC+ failed to reach a deal. It's a bank holiday in the United States. S&P 500 remains near the record highs. EUR/USD and GBP/USD attempt a recovery. Watch the video to learn more!
This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1870 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1870, turning positive for the day. The dollar is retreating with US yields, in an extended response to Friday's Nonfarm PAyrolls. Upbeat eurozone PMIs underpin the euro. Liquidity is thin due to a bank holiday in the US.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond
Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.