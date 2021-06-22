Oil advances most in a month on expectations of supply decline [Video]

- Summary of the firm close on Wall Street yesterday (00:00).
- Oil prices heading for best advance in a month (1:11).
- S&P 500 back to where we were trading before the FOMC meeting (4:32).
- Powell and Williams battle Bullard and Kaplan in Fed speak (5:32).
- Update on the USD and major FX pairs (9:22).
- Technical review of gold futures (11:00).
- Geopolitical update on Russia, Iran, and North Korea (12:22).
- Main calendar events today (14:29).
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.