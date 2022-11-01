Outlook: Today could be a big macro day with Jolts and the ISM manufacturing PMI. Jolts is expected to show openings down again to 9.75 million from 10.1 million the month before and 11.2 million in July. This can be seen as a normalization of the labor shortage, if a minor one.

The bigger story appears on the top-left front page headline in the WSJ today-- “Fed Meeting to Focus on Interest Rates’ Coming Path--Another 0.75-point rise is likely this week, as the pace of future moves takes the spotlight.”

In other words, the infamous December pivot. Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are on board, but the headlines yesterday were from Morgan Stanley.

Just when we thought the idea of the December pivot would be retired for a while, Morgan Stanley says yes, the Fed will pivot in December. The forecaster is the top equity strategist and his point is that the withdrawal of liquidity means the economy is entering “a ‘danger zone’ where economic accidents tend to happen, increasing the chances of the Fed restarting quantitative easing.” A pivot might lead to an equity recovery but would still reverse back to “the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession that the Fed cannot stop.” There’s even a dandy chart that Bloomberg displays.

Oh, dear, where to start? First, we wrote only yesterday that dramatically cutting liquidity does, indeed, endanger some institutions and perhaps financial market stability. But the sentiment that drives equity prices consists of more than earnings expectations and money supply. See also the Fed’s version on a shorter timeframe. The giant drop is the pandemic. Okay, earnings expectations had quite a lot to do with that, but not money supply.

Then there’s the chart of the Wilshire 5000, a bigger measure, divided by M2, from a site named Macromicro. This is a start-up company in Taiwan and has a ton of splendid charts. This chart looks entirely different from the Morgan Stanley chart. For one thing, it’s a bit of a surprise that the tech bubble of the late 1990’s was bigger than our recent bubble and even more surprising that the Covid comedown in 2020 was far tamer than other pullbacks. It looks like a dive off the cliff in the Morgan Stanley chart and just a garden-variety pullback here.

Bottom line, we are sticking to the story that the Fed has two sets of additional data to get between Wednesday’s hike and the December meeting, andnobody has the data on which to base a pivot narrative. To think the Fed will heed the stock market over the economic data is somewhat insulting to the Fed, or at least they would see it that way (even if it has sometimes in the past contained a germ of truth).

And besides, the situation is not all that scary when looking at the macromicro.com chart, or even the shorter-timeframe Fred chart. If it’s true, as a Reader wrote to us, that the “Fed will raise until something breaks,” what, exactly, has to break? We’d put a dollar down on financial market stability, which brings us back to outright institutional failures that have the potential for contagion. Again, you can’t move until you see the whites of its eyes.

To be perfectly clear—the probability of the Fed doing the pivot at the December meeting is pretty high and probably over 50%. For the major financial institutions to agree this is a likely and desired outcome is not exactly rare. Quite often the big boys agree on what they want and it can influence the Fed—but not necessarily for the reasons given. Again, the Fed needs that upcoming data for a credible pivot and can’t be seen kowtowing to the stock market, but at the same time, the Fed can say it wants to slow down the breakneck pace of front-loading hikes just because that’s what it feels is appropriate. This is the “just because” justification parents give to kids and the analogy is not inappropriate here.

And the Fed may get more evidence of inflation abating from the New York Fed, whose “underlying inflation gauge” for Sept came in 0.1% lower at 4.4%. This could become a pivot in its own right. The UIG has a pretty good track record of calling turning points.

Then there’s a fancy explanation for the pivot from Bloomberg, which says Powell’s favorite yield curve is about to invert and point to recession. This favored set is “the difference between where three-month rates are now versus where they are expected to be in 18 months’ time – [and] is on the cusp of inverting, with the spread between the two tumbling to a mere 0.2 percentage points Tuesday from 2.7 percentage points in April.” Really? Bloomberg notes that “Another widely-followed yield curve -- the gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- inverted last week for the first time since March 2020.”

Pick a reason, any reason or no reason at all. The ruling narrative is fast becoming a December pivot. Does this mean the dollar loses some tailwind? Yes, probably. In the end (e.g., end-March), the US will still have the higher rates and probably the higher real rates, too, but the putative pivot gives traders an excuse to re-position. The period around the Dec 14 Fed meeting will be messy. As of today, the CME FedWatch tool shows 51.5% of traders expect Fed funds at 4.25-4.5% at that meeting, from 3.0-3.25% now and 3.75-4% after tomorrow. That means the Dec hike could be as low as 25 bp. “Only” 41.8% expect the full 75 bp at the December meeting.

About the stock market: The Chart Report notes that October was a great month for the Dow--its best month since 1976 (up 14%). The S&P 500 rose about 8%. And for the past ten years, November has been the second-best month for the S&P in a midterm election year, after October.

As an added bonus, the Chart Report links to something named the Lund Loop that offers nine reasons we might have seen the bottom. It’s really one reason—a ton of indices having broken the 50-100-200 day moving averages to the upside, and VIX maybe having regained whatever sanity it ever had.

Bank of Japan Intervention: The WSJ reports Japan’s Ministry of Finance spent ¥6.35 trillion in October on intervention after spending ¥2.8 trillion in September, according to an MoF report yesterday.

“Analysts say Tokyo’s intervention, including two instances that likely followed the Oct. 21 fall, has been successful in putting a floor on the yen. On Monday evening in Tokyo, a dollar bought 148.57 yen, and the dollar has remained below 150 during the past week.”

Nobody imagines it will reverse, though, as long as Japan sticks to its curve control. And Japan has reserves of $1.12 trillion and could actually make a dent in that if it keeps intervening. Others, including the US, are not up for joining, either.

Separately, The Economist has an article this week about the vast size of pension and insurance funds in Japan, Taiwan and S. Korea, “currency colossi,” which could be strong-armed or wooed into refraining from buying dollars in the market and getting them instead from the central bank. This is something the Taiwan central bank is already doing.

