Market movers today
Today's highlight is the ECB meeting where we expect a formal end to the APP programme. Discussion will focus on the possibility of ECB could move by 50bp at a later stage. Markets are pricing in around 40% of a 50bp hike in July. We also focus on potential fragmentation tools. ECB's new staff projections is expected to see upward revision of inflation and downward revision on growth.
In Sweden, we get the household consumption and April GDP-indicator and Riksbank's Breman will attend a seminar to discuss inflation, monetary policy and sustainability (for more details, see the Nordic section).
The 60 second overview
ECB today: The main event today is the ECB meeting and the expected wind-down of the QE as well as preparing for rate hikes. The inflation outlook is expected to be revised upwards and the growth outlook downwards. The discussion on the policy path centres around a 50bp rate hike already in July. Markets are pricing in around 40% of a 50bp hike in July. Hence, even though there is a lot priced in, the risk is still on the upside for rates and spreads between Italy and Germany. Lagarde will most likely be asked about market fragmentation, but we do not expect much action on this from the ECB at this meeting. Hence, the risk is more pressure on the periphery and especially Italy after the meeting despite the widespread BTPS-Bund spread.
OECD revise growth forecasts lower: Yesterday, OECD published its new global forecast, downgrading significantly their growth forecast for the global economy in 2022 by 1.5pp to 3% compared to their last update in December 2021. They expect economic growth to remain subdued in 2023. The reason for the meagre growth outlook is the war in Ukraine and the impact of higher oil and other commodity prices along with the COVID-related lockdowns in China. In general their forecast for 2022 squares well with ours, also seeing near-term economic growth holding up fairly well. However, in 2023, we are significantly more downbeat on the growth prospects in the US, fearing a mild recession, while OECD expects positive growth. On the other hand, we see a bigger rebound in China than OECD as we think the policy stimulus will support domestic demand. Our forecasts for the euro area in 2023 are fairly identical expecting about 1.6%-1.8% in real GDP growth. Market reactions to the release of the OECD forecasts were muted.
Equities: Equities were lower yesterday as the stagflation fear dominated and slowly but steadily took risk appetite lower during the day. No single event or data point behind the move yesterday but yields across the curve and on both sides of the Atlantic moved higher. This could sound like the stagflation trade coming back but that was not the case. With higher yields, one could have expected value to outperform growth but that was not the case yesterday. Hence, investors are struggling to find out whether to fear stagflation or central bank tightening led recession. Moves in US more less the reverse of Tuesday with Dow -0.81%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -0.7% and Russell 2000 -1.5%. Asian markets are mostly lower this morning with Japan going against the trend as the yen keeps weakening against most other currencies. Futures in Europe and US are lower this morning.
FI: Global yields once again rose after the decline on Tuesday. 10Y Treasuries is back above 3%, while 10Y Germany is again above 1.30%. The curve steepened from the long end. The rise in yields also lead to a modestly wider Bund ASW-spread despite the solid activity in the primary market with plenty of new bond deals. The rise in yields comes despite the focus on risk of a recession and negative sentiment in the bond market.
FX: JPY weakness continues to be the dominant theme as we head into the ECB meeting. USD/JPY has now broken above 134. EUR/USD continues to trade around 1.07 while the Scandies did little in yesterday's session.
Credit: Sentiment in the secondary market remained downbeat yesterday where iTraxx Xover widened more than 8bp and Main 1.5bp. However, recent days' widening should also be seen in light of the string of new issues that have come to the market ahead of tomorrow's ECB meeting.
Nordic macro
Riksbank's Breman will attend a seminar to discuss inflation, monetary policy and sustainability. Published on the website at 09.15. Any hints about coming hikes (50bps?) will be in focus. Our call is for 50bp hike at the next meeting but inflation and inflation expectations released next week will be more or less crucial.
We expect that the weak demand shown in GDP for Q1 released last week will also be reflected in the monthly indicator out today (household consumption and April GDP-indicator). Non-essential consumption is usually the first one to decrease which we also expect to see in today's figures. Especially clothing and restaurants and hotels have had a tough time since the start of the pandemic so far. However, we see no rise in bankruptcies.
Also, production data is out today. During March, production numbers came out flat compared to February while the order inflow came out strong in contrast to the order inflow in PMI. If PMI is correct, new orders in hard data should decrease from here, which seems reasonable given the weaker global demand.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar fails to capitalize on the cautious market mood. The shared currency remains buoyed by the upbeat Eurozone GDP data and expectations of a hawkish ECB outcome.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. Investors expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!