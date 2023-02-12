The market has clearly been pricing in a more hawkish Fed of late, abandoning bets that once seemed a lot surer about a policy pivot. And another round of wide ranging data out of the US on Friday, has once again made this point, showing a stronger case for robust global growth and an extended tightening cycle.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend.