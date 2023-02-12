The market has clearly been pricing in a more hawkish Fed of late, abandoning bets that once seemed a lot surer about a policy pivot. And another round of wide ranging data out of the US on Friday, has once again made this point, showing a stronger case for robust global growth and an extended tightening cycle.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.