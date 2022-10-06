EIA report
Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 1.4 million barrels (MMbbl) for the week ending September 30. It was a "bullish surprise" as analysts had expected an inventory build of around 2.1 MMbbl for the period (according to the Reuters survey).
Commercial crude oil stocks now stand at 429.2 MMbbl, which is above last year’s level (+8.3 MMbbl) but still below the five-year average (-11.88 MMbbl). The deficit has started to expand again even as it is already relatively large for this time of the year. Crude oil production remained unchanged at 12.0 MMbbl. Indeed, production has stayed essentially flat for the past 25 weeks or so. Refined crude oil productions are still in deficit – particularly, distillate fuel oil (see the chart below).
Source: OctaFX calculations based on EIA report
Latest news
Fundamentally, the situation in the market appears to be bullish. Yesterday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia (OPEC+) decided to reduce crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day (Mbp/d). The agreement represents the deepest production cut since 2020 COVID pandemic. Although the actual reduction in supply will be smaller (because the cartel was already missing its preceding output target by an estimated 3.5 Mbp/d), the net impact from the decision is still bullish as comes at a time of tight market conditions.
In other news, Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime, said that Russia may cut oil production in order to make up for the negative effects of the price caps imposed by the United States and the European Union.
Price forecast
Previously, crude oil prices were falling due to rising interest rates, stronger U.S. dollar and mounting risks of global economic recession. However, now that the market’s focus has shifted to supply issues, crude oil prices seem to be heading back above $90 per barrel.
Oil prices rallied on Wednesday with benchmark WTI closing nearly 1.5% higher. Earlier today, however, the prices started to cool down amid fears of weakening demand.
Technically, the U.S. WTI crude oil (OctaFX quote: XTI) may rise as high as $89.90 to complete wave C. However, it seems that the 1.382 Fibo level has stopped the rally so far. Now that the price has dropped below 87.40, it may retrace further to 85.80. Fundamentally, however, it makes sense to buy the dips.
Source: Trading View
