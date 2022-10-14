EIA report

Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory build of 9.9 million barrels (MMbbl) for the week ending October 7. It was a "bearish surprise" as analysts had expected an inventory build of around 1.8 MMbbl for the period (according to the Reuters survey).

Commercial crude oil inventories now stand at 439.1 MMbbl, which is above last year’s level (+12.1 MMbbl) but still below the five-year average (-3.68 MMbbl). The deficit has started to narrow again but it is still relatively large for this time of the year. Crude oil production declined slightly to 11.9 MMbbl per day (MMbbl/d). Overall, however, production has stayed essentially flat for the past 26 weeks or so. Refined crude oil productions are still in deficit – particularly, in case of distillate fuel oil (see the chart below).

Source: OctaFX calculations based on EIA report



Latest news

Fundamentally, the situation in the market appears to be bullish - particularly, due to low gasoline stocks. At the same time, the overall demand is weak and is projected to get weaker. Yesterday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised lower its demand growth forecast by 0.08 MMbbl/d for this year and by 0.47 MMbbl/d for 2023. The agency also expressed concern about the recent production cut by OPEC+ and warned that the decision could be “the tipping point for a global economy already on the verge of recession.” Many analysts believe that a cut in production will make the recession worse and will eventually result in a much steeper drop in demand.

On balance, several conflicting factors are driving the market right now. On the one hand, we see tighter supply due to OPEC+ decision and sanctions against Russia. On the other hand, we see a drop in demand - particularly in the industrialized economies due to economic slowdown. The market must find a justifiable price that would factor in these factors.



Price forecast

Oil prices rallied on Thursday with benchmark WTI closing 2.1% higher. Earlier today, however, oil prices dropped in a volatile trading session due to global recession fears as yesterday’s stronger-than-expected inflation figures from the U.S. cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will stay on its aggressive rate-hiking path. In addition, China’s adherence to zero-COVID policy weighs heavily on economic activity and puts a dent in demand.

Technically, the U.S. WTI crude oil (OctaFX ticker: XTI) may find support in the 87.20-86.53 range (see the chart below). The latest corrective wave (ABC) may have been completed but a technical trend will remain bearish until the price rises above 90. Fundamentally, however, it makes sense to buy the dips.