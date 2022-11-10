EIA report
Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory build of 3.9 million barrels (MMbbl) for the previous week. It was a "bearish surprise" as analysts had expected an inventory build of just 1.4 MMbbl (according to the Reuters survey).
"The report was once again mixed but tilted towards the bearish side with the crude oil build and the jump in domestic production," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Commercial crude oil inventories now stand at 440.8 MMbbl, which is above last year's level (+5.7 MMbbl) but still below the five-year average (-11.1 MMbbl). The deficit continues to expand, even though it is already quite large for this time of the year. Crude oil production increased to 12.1 MMbbl per day (MMbbl/d). Overall, however, the production has remained relatively flat for the past 30 weeks. Refined crude oil products are still in deficit, especially distillate fuel oil.
Source: OctaFX calculations based on EIA report
Right now, the demand concerns seem to outweigh the supply side factors, even with the OPEC+ cuts effective from this month. However, despite the announced OPEC+ cuts, Saudi Arabia plans to continue to supply full-contractual volumes in December.
In another news, Equinor, Norway’s oil company, and its partners have postponed an investment decision on Wisting offshore oilfield in the Arctic Barents Sea, citing soaring costs and supply chain bottlenecks.
Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with benchmark WTI front-month futures contract closing almost 3.6% lower at $85.77 per barrel. Earlier today, prices continued to fall amidst continued demand concerns from China.
Technically, the U.S. WTI crude oil (OctaFX ticker: XTI) looks like a sell. However, the bearish momentum is slowing down. Crude oil is likely to find support in the $84.20 area and then rebound above $85.30. Only a drop below $84.20 will suggest the continuation of the bearish trend.
Source: OctaFX analytics using Trading View
