Disappointing European data is weighing on the Dax and others this morning, while in London the FTSE 100 is treading water.
-
German economic weakness hits European indices.
-
FTSE 100 propped up by oil firms.
-
Ocado rises, but for how long?
The FTSE 100 is an island of relative calm this morning as European markets take a knock in the wake of poor German economic data. Factory orders and the ZEW index provided a double-whammy, knocking back the nascent rally in European stocks that seemed to be gathering strength yesterday, although lighter summer markets may also be playing a part, with investors still keen to ease up on risk for the time being. Downgrades for REITs like Land Securities and British Land have seen losses for the sector, but their small weighting in the index means the effect is fairly contained, while on the flip side continued strength in oil prices after the breakdown of OPEC talks has seen Shell and BP make gains, providing support for the FTSE 100 that has allowed it to remain relatively close to flat for the day, outperforming indices on the continent.
An improvement in Ocado’s pre-tax loss position has provided the scope for a small rally in its shares, and the additional news of a new tech deal with another supermarket, this time in Spain, has added to the tide of good news this morning. But warnings about ongoing cost increases in its technology arm seem to have been overlooked, and it is this that provides the real concern. Ocado needs to find some real momentum in winning more contracts if it is to outpace the rise in costs; the continued decline in its share price from the highs of 2021 shows that the market is concentrating on this element, especially as the boost from lockdown orders fades.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,775, down 11 points from Friday’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.