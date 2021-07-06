Disappointing European data is weighing on the Dax and others this morning, while in London the FTSE 100 is treading water.

German economic weakness hits European indices.

FTSE 100 propped up by oil firms.

Ocado rises, but for how long?

The FTSE 100 is an island of relative calm this morning as European markets take a knock in the wake of poor German economic data. Factory orders and the ZEW index provided a double-whammy, knocking back the nascent rally in European stocks that seemed to be gathering strength yesterday, although lighter summer markets may also be playing a part, with investors still keen to ease up on risk for the time being. Downgrades for REITs like Land Securities and British Land have seen losses for the sector, but their small weighting in the index means the effect is fairly contained, while on the flip side continued strength in oil prices after the breakdown of OPEC talks has seen Shell and BP make gains, providing support for the FTSE 100 that has allowed it to remain relatively close to flat for the day, outperforming indices on the continent.

An improvement in Ocado’s pre-tax loss position has provided the scope for a small rally in its shares, and the additional news of a new tech deal with another supermarket, this time in Spain, has added to the tide of good news this morning. But warnings about ongoing cost increases in its technology arm seem to have been overlooked, and it is this that provides the real concern. Ocado needs to find some real momentum in winning more contracts if it is to outpace the rise in costs; the continued decline in its share price from the highs of 2021 shows that the market is concentrating on this element, especially as the boost from lockdown orders fades.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,775, down 11 points from Friday’s close.