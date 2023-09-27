Share:

Outlook: The data release of interest today is durables, expected to drop 0.5% m/m from July, and July was a horrible -5.2%, the worst fall since Covid in April 2020. That time the drop was due mostly to transportation; non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft rose a measly 0.1%. Durables is a proxy for capital spending but also business confidence and GDP growth. Tomorrow we get another revision to Q2 GDP (rearview mirror) and Friday, the stars of the show, consumer spending and the PCE price data.

Yesterday we had a second day of relatively quiet price movements and very little news of real interest to the FX market—just high and higher yields. Reuters notes the 10-year hit another 16-year high at 4.56% before a small retreat while the real yield hit a 14-year peak at 2.24%. Meanwhile, “Shorter dated notes were better behaved, however, and two-year yields dropped 10 basis points overnight to 5.05% following a decent auction uptake on Tuesday. The upshot was a further disinversion of the 2-10-year yield curve to its least negative in four months.”

Obsession with relative rates is smoking hot. Chandler has terrific examples: “Rising interest rates is beginning to strain core-periphery spreads. Italy's 10-year premium over Germany is near 190 bp, the most since mid-May. The low for the year was set in mid-June around 155 bp. Similarly, Spain's premium has risen to almost 110 bp, which is also the most since mid-May. The year's low was set in mid-June a little above 90 bp. Italy's two-year premium over Germany reached a new high for the year around 78 bp yesterday. The low for the year was set in mid-January near 27 bp. Spain's two-year premium over Germany is about 35 bp. At the start of the year, Spain's premium was less than 15 bp.

“Amid the capital strike against the UK last September, the UK 10-year premium over Germany reached almost 230 bp. That appears to be the most at least 30 years. It fell to around 86 bp in early February but climbed back above 200 bp in June-August, peaking at 205 bp in mid-August. It has fallen back to around 150 bp to probe the 200-day moving average. The UK's two-year premium over Germany approached 265 bp last September. It briefly traded at a 45 bp premium in early March but climbed back to 220 bp in July and made a marginal new high earlier this month. The premium has since pulled back to around 155 bp. The 200-day moving average is slightly below 135 bp.”

The problem is that rates and especially the key US 10-year can’t keep going forever upward. At some point the US 10-year yields will be Icarus, flying too close to the sun. As we have noted before, it’s not only the relative yield differential that helps set the FX rates, but also the relative movement. When the dollar yields stop rising and presumably fall back, if even a little, does that mean the dollar follows suit?

Alas, yes, probably, if only because it will break the obsession with rates, only rates and all rates all the time, and allow other factors into the mix. Whether this offers a respite to equities remains to be seen. Reuters points out “Worrying for many investors this week has been how bond yields have climbed despite weaker economic signals and how stock and bond losses are correlating again.”

In fact, equities are losing their shine to bonds. See the chart. It’s a little scary but note also that it doesn’t go to zero and after it bottoms, it rallies. Another metric is the dividend yield vs. the 10-year note yield, something that fell off the radar screen some 20 year ago. Negative real rates killed it, but it may well come back. Today the S&P dividend yield is a lousy 1.58%. Who wouldn’t prefer bonds at 4.51%?

The FT says European shares are taking a hit because higher rates mean slower growth, including earnings growth. “European shares declined on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact on asset valuations of a protracted period of high interest rates… Real estate and utility stocks led fallers in the region, down 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. ‘For most of this year, equities were able to rally despite rising rates because growth and earnings expectations were revised up too,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. But the appeal of equities had declined as investors accepted that rates would stay higher for longer, threatening economic growth.”

And the yield diffs can be used to explain the long-lasting drop in the two lowest yielders, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. The dollar/yen poses a specific problem—it’s nearing the level where the BoJ intervened the last time (Oct 2022).

The official line is that the FinMin is not targeting specific levels, just extreme volatility. And sure enough, the dollar/yen is creeping slowly, not swinging wildly. But how do you say “poppycock” in Japanese? While Japan doesn’t need the US’ permission to intervene in the FX market, it’s a nice thing to have and last time the US stood up for Japan. And the real reason for the weak yen is the steep divergence between yields. Market Watch has 0.74% for Japan and 4.511% for the US, a vast difference and widening all the time. As long as BoJ Gov Ueda prefers the current set-up in Japan, the trend should persist.

Forecast: Nobody wants to say “peak dollar” but it must be on the horizon. As bond yield differentials gyrate and re-adjust, the dollar is seriously overbought against some currencies, if only somewhat overbought against others but overbought everywhere just the same.

We now await a trigger for a correction. The only convincing trigger would be core PCE falling significantly and putting the Q4 rate hike into question, and that’s not likely. We guess that the Oct 1 US government shutdown, nearly a dead cert now, favors the dollar on the rising-risk story. So, we can’t see a Shock or an event that will halt, let alone reverse, this trend. But it’s getting scary. Pare.

Tidbit: In the US, the median price of new houses fell 1.4% m/m and 2.3% y/y in August, and by a whopping 13.4% from the price peak in October. The median price is now $430,300—where it was in Nov 2021. As WolfStreet points out (https://wolfstreet.com/2023/09/26/prices-of-new-houses-drop-sales-drop-inventory-supply-jump/), this is not a little strange because builders have been facing higher costs, including whatever part of a mortgage they are subsidizing.

The data is confusing, to say the least. “Actual sales – not seasonally adjusted, and not annual rate of sales – fell to 54,000 houses, the lowest since December last year, down by 5.3% from 2019, though compared to the sales plunge a year ago, it was up by 5.9%. So despite lower prices, ample supply… and large-scale mortgage-rate buydowns, sales remain below the pre-pandemic levels and well below the activity in 2021.”

In fact, the prices of existing houses and new houses have converged, which is weird. As we know, existing home sales are in terrible shape because owners are reluctant to give up their cheaper mortgages (and are perhaps overvaluing their houses in the first place). This information probably has some demographic implications—workers not being able to move to where new jobs appear, when worker mobility used to be a very big advantage in the US over other places--but from an economics perspective, it means a stalling in housing activity.

Cancellations are rising. Even corporate buyers are hiding in the shrubbery. Confidence is low. Mish goes further: this is a crash in transactions, especially when you consider that to a great extent, a home for sale is often still a vacant lot. See the chart. A drop in activity to this extent is a drag on the overall economy. Real estate in the form of single-family homes is a big deal in the inflation numbers but a lesser deal in the overall economy. How much? We are unable to find an estimate. But a drag is a drag, and affects consumer sentiment and spending (the surge in sales at Home Depot and Lowes has ended).

Tidbit: A New York judge found Trump guilty of fraud and stripped him of control over his companies. It was a rare “summary judgment”—in which the evidence is so overwhelming the judge can’t justify a jury trial. Another six charges go to trial next week. As far as anyone can tell, the $250 million fine will entail the sale of some of those properties—nobody knows whether Trump actually has any cash. All the Trump properties go to a receiver.

The important aspect of the decision is that it shows Trump’s character once again, in case anyone didn’t get it when he was stripped of his charitable trust (and banned for life from charities) and forced to close Trump University and refund $25 million. He’s a fraudster, plain and simple. It remains to be seen whether any of his supporters are starting to get the picture.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!