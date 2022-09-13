Oats technical analysis summary
Above 405
Buy Stop
Below 360
Stop Loss
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Oats chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, OATS: D1 came out of the downtrend up. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if OATS: D1 rises above its most recent high of 405. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limit is possible below the Parabolic signal, the lower Bollinger band, the 15-month low and the last lower fractal: 360. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a trade, can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (360) without activating the order (405), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of commodities – Oats
USDA has updated its forecast for the global oat crop. Will the OATS quotes continue to rise?
USDA expects a significant increase in the global yield of this crop from 2.35 tons per hectare to 2.57 tons per hectare. According to preliminary estimates, in the 2021/2022 season, 22.54 million tons of oats will be harvested in the world on an area of 9.61 million hectares, and in the 2022/2023 season - already 24.21 million tons, with the expected decrease in crops to 9.42 million hectares. Theoretically, drought and worsening weather conditions could have a negative impact on this yield estimate. Note that in August USDA was more optimistic and estimated the global harvest in the 2022/2023 season at 24.3 million tons. In addition, anti-Russian sanctions may have a positive impact on quotes. Russia ranks second in the world in oat production after Canada. Its share in the world harvest is almost 16%, while Canada's share is 19%.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1700 on mixed UK data, US inflation in focus
GBP/USD is picking up fresh bids to recapture 1.1700, as the UK Unemployment Rate sees an unexpected drop to 3.6% in July. Markets remain cautious amid China's stimulus hopes and nervousness ahead of the critical US inflation data.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0150, ZEW/ US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is clinging onto the recent gains below 1.0150 in early Europe amid a broadly subdued US dollar and negative Treasury yields. The pair is looking forward to the all-important US inflation release before resuming the recovery. German ZEW eyed as well.
Gold oscillates in a range as traders await US CPI report
Gold lacks any firm direction on Tuesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, above the $1,720 level through the early European session. Gold remains below a nearly two-week high touched the previous day.
Can ApeCoin price squeeze to $6 after an explosive start?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive uptrend while some altcoins are struggling to break higher. The recent run-up in APE comes after its breakout from a bullish setup.
US CPI Preview: Dollar set to climb on low core expectations, three scenarios Premium
Everybody wants to be ahead of the curve – the Federal Reserve ahead of inflation and market participants ahead of their peers. The dollar is already falling on expectations of easing prices – but this rush could prove premature.