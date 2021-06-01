OANDA - Stocks pare gains after ISM, Meme Stock Mania returns, OPEC+ goes as planned, Oil higher as Iran talks drag on, Gold steady, Cryptos struggle

Many Americans got their first taste of normalcy this weekend, so it is no surprise airlines, cruise ships, and hotels, pretty much all the favorite reopening trades got off to a strong start. The reflation trade seemed to be back as commodities surge across the board, supporting the move higher with Treasury yields. It initially looked like optimism will be the theme leading up to Friday’s jobs report. A strong nonfarm payroll report that includes an upwardly revised prior reading could be what is needed to send Treasury yields higher again.

Both US stocks and Treasury yields pared gains after the ISM employment component showed weakness in hiring. No one is abandoning the US growth exceptionalism trade, but optimism for a swift labor market recovery is fading and might complicate Wall Street’s assessment of the US consumer.

Manufacturing Data

US manufacturing remains very strong in the US, while pricing pressures show no sign of easing up at all. Three big manufacturing reports (ISM, Chicago and Dallas) all confirm price pressures are getting stronger and labor shortages are not improving.

The ISM Manufacturing index posted its 12th consecutive month of growth as optimism remains strong despite recent pricing pressures. The employment index dipped from 55.1 to 50.9, which will likely raise some red flags for traders who were expecting a blockbuster nonfarm payroll report. Following last month’s disappointing 266,000 jobs release, investors might be a little more downbeat going into Friday.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 75.2 in May, which seems to be largely impacted by a big bump up with Boeing orders. The MNI release highlighted that demand remained strong in May with new orders jumping to the highest level since December 1983.

Activity in Texas slowed down, but still represented solid growth. The new orders component came in at 20.8, down from 38.5 in April but more than triple the series average of 6.3. The Dallas Fed survey showed the finished goods prices index remained near its all-time high reached last month, coming in at 38.4. The wages and benefits index pushed to a new high of 39.0.

Meme Stocks

AMC and GameStop retail support can’t stop and won’t stop. AMC is trading as if this summer was going to have new Star Wars, Avengers, and Batman movies. Investors reacted positively after AMC entered an agreement with Mudrick Capital and raised $230 million of new equity that will go into acquisitions and investments. AMC is taking advantage of their high stock price and is helping ease their cash problem. The retail force behind this movement is still strong, so it is anyone’s guess how much larger this bubble can grow. Mudrick Capital has lended to AMC in the past and this appears to be more of a move to support AMC’s bonds. Reports circulated that Mudrick Capital was able to sell its entire AMC stake at a profit, with retail traders being unfazed by the news.

GameStop also had a nice pop in early trade after Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill, GameStop #1 influencer tweeted for the first time since mid-April. His tweet contained a screenshot of a video from the ‘Six Stinky Cats’ Gang. In typical Reddit Army trading fashion, the simple reminder of Roaring Kitty’s presence excited retail traders.

Oil/OPEC+

Crude prices surged higher as Iran nuclear talks continue to drag on and following one of the easiest OPEC+ meetings. It looks Tehran and the US are not as close to finalizing a deal as many have thought, possibly delaying everyone’s forecast for the return of additional Iranian crude.

One used to be able to cut the atmosphere of an OPEC+ meeting with a knife. That no longer seems to be the case after a couple of meetings of everyone getting along. A push to raise output to keep the pressure on American shale did not happen and perhaps OPEC+ no longer views US output as a threat under a Biden administration.

OPEC+ agreed to stay the course with their gradual plan of raising oil production in July. This was expected, but it would have made sense for some countries to start posturing for next month’s meeting already. Given the robust crude demand recovery in the US and gaining momentum in Europe, the risks of shortage later this year are growing. OPEC+ did not discuss the return of Iranian oil as the revival of the nuclear deal has not yet been finalized.

The next OPEC+ meeting was confirmed for July 1st and if Europe and Asia continue to get more COVID vaccines and variant risks remain contained, cartel members are likely to push for a greater ramp up of production.

After the OPEC+ press conference ended, Brent pared some gains as energy traders have no insight as to what will happen to output in August.

Earlier, IEA Executive Director Birol said it best that given the strong demand recovery if OPEC+ stick to their current policies, we could see a widening gap between supply and demand. Brent crude prices have made up their mind, they are not leaving these elevated levels.

Gold

Gold initially stumbled today as US Treasury yields rallied as pricing pressures emerge globally. Earlier in Europe, euro zone inflation tested above the ECB target for the 1st time since November 2018. Gold extended declines after a key manufacturing report showed inflationary pressures are intensifying over persistent supply chain pressures and labor shortages.

Gold’s price action is poised for a consolidation pattern leading up to the Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. A blockbuster employment report is the key for the reflation trade which would also be the catalyst for rising Treasury yields. Today’s manufacturing data doesn’t change anything with inflation, it still looks transitory, but it did cast doubts over the labor market recovery. The Fed's ultra accommodative stance will likely be confirmed on Friday, with everyone still expecting these next couple of months will be filled with upward pricing pressure.

Gold might be forming a broadening formation heading into Friday, with $1,880 as key support and $1,940 as resistance.

Cryptocurrencies

Long-term bullish crypto bulls are welcoming a calm start to the month following a disastrous May. After losing over one-third of its value in May, Bitcoin is struggling to attract new investors. The bull case might still be there for Bitcoin, but even the retail trader is eyeing a deeper plunge. If Bitcoin can consolidate between $30,000 and $40,000 this month, long-term investors will slowly add onto their positions.

Some typical flows that would normally come into cryptos appear to be finding its way back into meme stocks. The global crypto market is not growing as much as it used to during risk-on trading sessions and if that theme continues, a retest of the May low could be in the cards.