NZDUSD plunged below the 10-month-old descending channel early on Thursday, powering its broad bearish trend towards an almost 15-month low of 0.6594.
Oversold conditions are present according to the RSI and the Stochastics, though the former is just piercing its 30 level and the latter shows no sign of improvement below 20. Hence, an upside reversal in the price could come with some delay, as the negative momentum in the MACD also reflects.
A close below the 0.6600 round level could generate additional losses towards the 0.6500 number. This is where the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 – 2020 downtrend is positioned. Therefore, another violation here could confirm a continuation towards the 0.6380 support region from June 2020.
In the event of a false channel breakout, where the pair recoups its latest downfall and returns above 0.6640, the 0.6700 resistance may attempt to block the way to the broken short-term ascending trendline and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), both currently at 0.6760. The constraining 50-day SMA is converging towards that region too. Nevertheless, if that strong wall collapses, the rally could pick up steam towards the previous high of 0.6889 and the 38.2% Fibonacci.
Summarizing, NZDUSD has worsened its bearish status in the short- and long-term timeframes by falling below 0.6640. While the violation still requires confirmation, a decisive close below 0.6600 is expected to activate a new selling round.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to fresh 19-month low as dollar rally continues
EUR/USD dropped below 1.1200 and touched its lowest level since June 2020 near 1.1180 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The unabated dollar strength, as reflected by the 0.5% rise in the US Dollar Index, continues to weigh heavily on the pair ahead of high-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength
GBP/USD is trading at its weakest level in a month and testing 1.3400 support ahead of the American session. The US Dollar Index extended its Fed-fueled rally and climbed to its highest level since July 2020 near 97.00. Eyes on US GDP and Durable Goods Orders data.
Gold loses recovery momentum, falls below $1,810
Gold recovered to $1,820 area following Wednesday's sharp drop but failed to preserve its bullish momentum on Thursday. XAU/USD is now trading deep in the negative territory below $1,810 as investors await Q4 growth data from the US.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.