Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the NZDUSD.
NZDUSD Monthly:
Monthly support at 0.6204, resistance at 0.6804.
The monthly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Long-term target 0.6204 monthly support.
NZDUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 0.6512, resistance at 0.6804.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing a lower bottom. Price has formed a resistance area at 0.6804 and is continuing to decline, targeting 0.6512 weekly support.
NZDUSD Daily:
Daily support at 0.6701, resistance at 0.6823.
Price is consolidating on the daily chart between 0.6700 and 0.6800. Price rallying and failing again at the 0.6804 weekly resistance level would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the higher time frame downtrend.
Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full breakdown of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
Short-term target 0.6512 weekly support, and long-term target 0.6204 monthly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250
GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The pair is on the way to test daily resistance and eyes 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150.
Gold trades fairly steady in risk-off environment
Gold price is bobbing around within a tight Asian range of between $1,789.34 and $1,792.38 in holiday thin market conditions. Positons are likely squared with investors taking into account the risks of the spread of the coronavirus variant and the potential impact on the economy.
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling. America’s mid-term elections mean Democrats will scramble to legislate.