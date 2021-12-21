Overview:

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the NZDUSD.

NZDUSD Monthly:

Monthly support at 0.6204, resistance at 0.6804.

The monthly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Long-term target 0.6204 monthly support.

NZDUSD Weekly:

Weekly support at 0.6512, resistance at 0.6804.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing a lower bottom. Price has formed a resistance area at 0.6804 and is continuing to decline, targeting 0.6512 weekly support.

NZDUSD Daily:

Daily support at 0.6701, resistance at 0.6823.

Price is consolidating on the daily chart between 0.6700 and 0.6800. Price rallying and failing again at the 0.6804 weekly resistance level would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the higher time frame downtrend.

Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full breakdown of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Short-term target 0.6512 weekly support, and long-term target 0.6204 monthly support.