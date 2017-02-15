NZDUSD stalls decline above 200-day moving average

NZDUSD has been declining to a near one-month low but has stalled its decline near the 200-day moving average. After rallying to a high of 0.7374 from 0.6860, the pair has retraced almost half of this upleg.

The market is now trading below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of this recent uptrend. This level at 0.7177 will now act as immediate resistance to the upside. Above this, the key psychological level at 0.7200 will act as another important resistance level which needs to be cleared in order to strengthen the medium-term bullish market structure that is in place.

The technical indicators are pointing to a more bearish scenario since RSI is below zero in bearish territory and the stochastics are indicating a less positive scenario. This suggests the possibility of NZDUSD falling further. If support at the 200-day moving average fails to hold, there could be an accelerated decline towards the key 0.7100 level which converges with the 50-day moving average. A move below this would change the medium-term bullish market structure to a bearish one.