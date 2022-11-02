NZD/USD shows positive signs above 50-day SMA in short-term

NZDUSD rebounded off the 31-month low of 0.5510 in mid-October. Currently, the market is advancing above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) with the technical oscillators showing positive signs as well. The MACD is extending the bullish momentum above its trigger and zero lines, while the RSI is standing above the neutral threshold of 50.

More upside pressures could lead the price towards the 0.6000 psychological mark before meeting the long-term downtrend line around 0.6070. If traders continue to buy the pair, the next immediate resistance could be at 0.6155 ahead of the medium-term descending trend line near the 200-day SMA at 0.6340.

On the other hand, a drop back below the 50-day SMA and the 0.5770 support could meet the 20-day SMA at 0.5710. Steeper losses could open the way towards the 31-month of 0.5510 and a lower low near 0.5468.

All in all, NZDUSD appears bullish in the short-term timeframe. However, in the medium- and long-term pictures the price is strongly bearish.

Gold accelerates above short-term SMAs

Gold prices are rising above the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) but the medium-term view in the 4-hour chart is neutral. The RSI is sloping upwards above the 50 level, while the MACD is moving sideways near its trigger and zero lines.

A decisive close above the 1,657 resistance and the 200-period SMA at 1,662 could reduce negative risks, producing another bullish extension towards the key 1,667 resistance. Beyond that, traders will target the 1,675 barrier, a break of which would activate an uptrend, shifting the medium-term neutral outlook to positive, meeting 1,683.



Otherwise, if sellers take the lead, the pair may pull back to test the nearby support of the 50- and 20-period SMAs at 1,650 and 1,645 respectively. Falling lower, the 1,630 mark could block the way towards the 29-month trough of 1,615.



In brief, the yellow metal is strengthening its bullish move in the very short-term picture, but some caution is warranted as the price is swiftly approaching the crucial boundary set around the 200-period SMA.