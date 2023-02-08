NZDUSD is ticking slightly higher, remaining within a medium-term consolidation area with upper boundary the 0.6510 resistance and lower boundary the 0.6190 support. The technical oscillators are confirming this sideways move on price as the MACD is standing near the zero level, while the RSI is flattening in the negative region.
Should selling forces strengthen, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which overlaps with the lower boundary of the channel at 0.6190 will come under the spotlight. The 0.6150 could initially turn into support to keep the bias on the positive side. Moving lower, the 0.6060 could next add some footing ahead of the 0.5740 barrier.
Alternatively, a close above the short-term SMAs could push the price towards the 0.6510 resistance, which has been frequently tested during the previous week. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to 0.6570 before meeting the next obstacle of the 200-weekly SMA at 0.6600.
In brief, EURJPY is facing a weakening bullish bias in the medium-term, where a drop below 0.6510 is expected to enhance selling interest.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0750 on Wednesday after having declined below 1.0700 late Tuesday but struggled to gather further momentum. In the absence of high-impact data releases, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2100
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to the 1.2100 area on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the cautious market mood, as reflected by the falling US stock index futures, doesn't allow the pair to build on earlier recovery gains as investors await Fedspeak.
Gold holds in positive territory near $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold price trades in positive territory slightly above $1,880 heading into the American session on Tuesday. Following a three-day rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on Wednesday, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Crypto markets go silent, investors wonder if this is the top
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias as it sticks to its tight consolidative regime. Ethereum price and Ripple price are following the big crypto’s lead and continue to remain silent.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.