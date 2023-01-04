NZDUSD turned bullish as expected after we spotted a completed five-wave bearish cycle within wave C back in October. Notice that the recent rise is much more extended and clearly by five waves up without overlaps up from October lows, so it's an impulse; a change in trend that will send prices even higher in 2023. However, nothing moves in straight lines. We know that after every five waves, a three-wave correction occurs, so so after current (A)-(B)-(C) set-back with interesting support at 0.615-0.6080 area, be aware of a bullish resumption. Next deeper support would be around 0.60 - 0.59 zone.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.