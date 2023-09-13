-
NZDUSD hovers near 10-month low.
-
A close above 20-day SMA needed.
-
Hopes for upside reversal remain.
NZDUSD is unable to go beyond its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) even after persistently attempting to rebound around the falling support line from March 2023.
The pair registered a ten-month low of 0.5884 last week, but there is some growing optimism that the bulls may take the lead soon. The RSI seems to be trending against the market, creating higher lows below its 50 neutral mark. Likewise, the stochastic oscillator has changed course to the upside, while the MACD is recovering within the negative zone and above its red signal line.
Nevertheless, buyers would like to see a close above the 20-day SMA at 0.5920 before lifting the price straight up to the 0.6000 psychological mark. This is where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the ongoing downtrend is placed. Hence, a clear move higher could add more fuel to the price, bringing the 50-day SMA next into view at 0.6060. If the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of 0.6085 gives way too, the rally could pick up steam towards the 50% Fibonacci of 0.6150, where the descending trendline stretched from the 2022 top is placed.
If the bears step below the support line and the 0.5860-0.5840 area, the downtrend could gain another leg to 0.5770. A move lower could retest the November 2022 low of 0.5739 ahead of the crucial 2020 base of 0.5670.
All in all, despite its negative trajectory, NZDUSD keeps trading around an important support trendline, maintaining hopes for an upside reversal.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.