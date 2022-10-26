NZD/USD eyes a bullish break; caution required
NZDUSD is testing the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) in the four-hour chart for the first time since August at 0.5764.
The pair has been gently trending up following the drop to 0.5510, the lowest since March 2020. From a technical perspective, the positive trajectory in the RSI and the MACD is signaling additional gains ahead, though any advances could prove limited if the channel’s upper boundary halts the recovery within the 0.5830-0.5860 region. The 0.5900 psychological mark might be another hurdle, preventing a sharp rally to 0.6000.
Should selling pressures resurface, pushing the price below the 200-period SMA, the 20-period SMA could immediately come to the rescue at 0.5710. Slightly lower, the pair may retest the 50-period SMA around 0.5660 before meeting the channel’s lower band near 0.5645. If the latter gives way, the decline could pick up steam towards the 0.5600-0.5560 restrictive area.
In brief, NZDUSD has the potential for more upside in the coming sessions, with traders awaiting a clear close above the 200-period SMA to raise their buying orders. Yet, whether any advance will be sustainable remains to be seen.
EUR/JPY trapped below 147.00; bias cautiously bullish
EURJPY quickly recovered Friday’s sharp pullback, but it could not close above the tough 147.00 ceiling, which has been restraining bullish movements for almost a week now. Strikingly, the resistance line drawn from August 2020 is also positioned in the same area.
The RSI and the stochastics have fallen from overbought levels, reflecting a weakening bias. Yet, the former is still comfortably above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD is well elevated above its red signal line, both suggesting that buyers have not abandoned the market yet.
On the downside, a close below September’s high of 145.62 could bring the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) under the spotlight around 144.00. Even lower, the price may seek shelter near its previous low of 140.89, a break of which could press the price straight to the March support line currently around 139.00.
In case the price advances above the 147.00 mark, the rally could stabilize near the 2014 top of 149.76 and the 150.00 psychological mark. The next obstacle could emerge around the 151.60 level last active during 2007-2008.
In brief, EURJPY is looking cautiously bullish as the price is consolidating its gains near a key resistance territory. Overall, the upward pattern is still intact and only a decisive decline below 144.00 would violate it.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD surges above 1.1600 amid broad USD slide
GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1600, as the US dollar remains under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan.
Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD
Gold climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the greenback. The prospects for further tightening by major central banks could cap any further upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot? Premium
The Bank of Canada (BOC) is on track to deliver another 75 basis points (bps) hike when it concludes its October monetary policy meeting at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday.