NZDUSD extends lower after RBNZ signaled neutral policy
Kiwi dollar accelerated lower in Asia after New Zealand's Central Bank kept rates unchanged, but signaled neutral policy. Strong pullback from 0.7373 (07 Feb peak of 1 1/2 month long rally) extends for the third straight day and shows signals of further easing. Fresh near-term bears are approaching first strong support at 0.7172 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.6847/0.7373 rally, reinforced by ascending daily Kijun-sen (currently at 0.7160), which lies ahead of plethora of strong supports between 0.7130 and 0.7100 (100/200/55 SMA's / daily cloud top). Correction should be contained above 0.7100 to keep broader bulls in play for fresh attempts higher. Conversely, stronger pressure on negative sentiment on CB would risk extension of the downmove from 0.7373, with break below 0.7100 pivot, to confirm reversal and open way for further downside.
Res: 0.7240; 0.7277; 0.7300; 0.7331
Sup: 0.7172; 0.7132; 0.7100; 0.7048
Interested in NZD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7405
- R2 0.7370
- R1 0.7315
- PP 0.7280
-
- S1 0.7225
- S2 0.7190
- S3 0.7135
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.