NZDUSD stalled immediately around 0.6230 following the clear break above the descending trendline that kept the bulls in control over the past month.
The pair has crawled above its 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) too, raising optimism for a bullish trend reversal. That said, the negative trajectory from February’s eight-month high of 0.6536 is still in place as the price has yet to print a new higher high above the 0.6300 barrier. The 50-day SMA and the falling constraining line drawn from December 2020 reside in the same area, cementing that ceiling.
The technical signals are reflecting some caution as well. The RSI continues to hover below its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD remains within the negative zone despite both pivoting higher.
Hence, traders may wait for an extension above 0.6300, which overlaps with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6536 uptrend, before they target the next resistance area of 0.6365. A successful move higher could add more fuel to the rally, lifting the price towards the 0.6465 barricade and then up to the 0.6536-0.6550 bar.
If downside pressures persevere below 0.6190 and under the 20-day SMA, the door will open for the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.6150. Another failure here would shift the spotlight to the previous low of 0.6083, a break of which could initiate a quick drop to the 50% Fibonacci of 0.6023 and the 0.6000 round-level.
In brief, NZDUSD has not achieved a bullish bias yet, although it has almost recouped last week’s losses. A decisive close above 0.6300 could be a prerequisite to boosting buying sentiment.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in European banking stocks led by Credit Suisse seems to have triggered a flight to safety, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold rebounds to $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,900 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provides a boost to XAU/USD as markets react to selloff in European bank shares.
Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges, is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.