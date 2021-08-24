Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the NZDUSD. Review my previous NZDUSD analysis.
NZDUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 0.6798 and 0.6512, resistance at 0.6880 and 0.6922.
Following the formation of a head and shoulders pattern, price is in a downtrend on the weekly chart showing lower tops and bottoms. Price closed on its low last week suggesting a further decline this week.
NZDUSD Daily:
Daily support at 0.6804, resistance at 0.6900 and 0.6968.
Price had a strong decline last week breaking below the 0.6922 and 0.6880 weekly support lows. Expect the 0.6880 to 0.6922 area to now act as strong resistance. Price rallying and failing at the 0.6900 level would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the higher time frame downtrend.
Long term target 0.6512 weekly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD aims higher towards 1.1750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day. The pound has been regarded as a risk currency due to its twin deficits which leave it vulnerable to bouts of risk-off and vice versa at times of risk-on.
EUR/USD aims higher towards 1.1750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.