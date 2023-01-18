NZDUSD continues to rise above the Ichimoku cloud and the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs), remaining above the long-term downtrend line. According to the MACD, positive momentum could push for further gains as the indicator picks up steam above its red signal line. The RSI is also advancing, though, it is relatively close to the 70 overbought threshold.
More increases could drive the market towards the six-month high of 0.6512 ahead of the 0.6570 barrier, registered on May 29. Even higher, the price could challenge the 0.7170 resistance, taken from the peak in August 2021.
A reversal to the downside could stall at the 20- and the 40-day SMAs at 0.6330 and 0.6285 respectively before entering into the Ichimoku cloud and testing the crucial 200-day SMA at 0.6200. Further below, the 0.6150 support could also provide support, shifting the outlook back to bearish.
Regarding the long-term picture, the bullish outlook has built up as the pair continues to hold above the descending trend line.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.