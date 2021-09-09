Key Support: 0.7075

Key Resistance: 0.7175 - 0.7250



The NZDUSD has been trading with real bullish momentum since it bottomed back in August 20th at the 0.68 level (+5.39% from low to high).

This move created a clean breakout of the previous base at the 0.7115 level and retesting the overall bearish structure.



Price has now pulled back to retest the previous broken highs. The important thing here is that those highs are the previous 2 month's highs.



We have 2 possible scenarios here, a bullish continuation on a clean retest of the previous broken highs and a break of the mid-term bearosh structure, or a bearish continuation at the retest of the mid term bearish structure and a fakeout of the 0.7120 level.



The DXY is looking bearish at the moment giving the highest probability trade to the upside.

