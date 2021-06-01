The chart below shows NZDJPY has been bullish since the 19th of March 2020. We have since topped on the 25th of February 2021 and believe we are in a larger corrective pattern.
The larger corrective pattern which we believe is an expanded flat, where the price may reach new highs in a corrective manner. As shown in the chart below we do not have any impulsive action higher we are within our channel.
The move higher is labelled as wave x and we would like to see more downside pressure before considering an entry. The more conservative trade would be to wait for wave y to complete and look for a long position.
Key news events to look out for this week:
Friday 4th of June RBNZ Gov Orr Speaks.
Res: 80.150; 80.522; 81.302
Sup: 79.950; 77.000; 76.662
