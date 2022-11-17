Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the NZDJPY daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.