NZD/USD: We are waiting for the second part of the bearish intermediate impulse (C)

The NZDUSD pair seems to be forming a correction zigzag pattern consisting of three primary waves.
The first impulse wave has been successfully completed. The bearish correction is under development, its structure is similar to the standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Impulse (A) and correction (B) can be considered completed.
In the near future, the price may drop in the intermediate impulse (C) to 0.590. At that level, primary correction will be at 61.8% of actionary wave.
However, it is worth paying attention to the alternative option, in which only the first impulse wave (A) is completed inside the primary correction, and the intermediate correction (B) most likely continues to form.
It is possible that the correction (B) takes the form of a minor double three, inside which the first two parts could end. In the near future, market participants may observe a rise in the price in the final actionary wave Y.
It is assumed that the price will rise to 0.638, marked by the actionary wave W.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in negative territory near 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound and continuing to trade in negative territory at around 1.0950. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD extends slide to 1.2450 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide toward the 1.2450 area on Tuesday despite mixed data releases from the US. As Wall Street's main indexes trade in the red following the opening bell, the US Dollar preserves its strength and continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold recovers toward $2,000 as US yields push lower
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward $2,000 in the American session on Tuesday. Following the latest US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide and fell below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
Economies seem to strengthen after weak period. Preliminary data show that GDP grew 0.1% in Q1 in the euro area after declining 0.1% in Q4, so the overall picture in Europe is stagnation.