NZD/USD had been trading in a descending channel over the past year on the daily chart. Then sellers broke the channel to accelerate a downtrend. It seems that a lot of support has been provided at the 16-month price floor at 0.6528 that limited further declines.

The return of buyers to the market shaped a piercing candlestick on Monday. If Tuesday's price closes above the high price of yesterday's candlestick, it will validate the piercing pattern, which indicates a short term bullish reversal.

That would attract contrary traders to rein the market and take advantage of the upside correction.

As seen on the 4-hour chart, following range trading in the Asian session, buyers appear to be preparing to cross above 0.6595. Further gains in bullish momentum are likely to push the price towards the 0.6614 mark. If this barrier is broken, the price is expected to move up towards the following resistance around 0.6623. This recent falling trendline is expected to limit the upward movement. However, upon overcoming this area, the resistance band between 0.6637 and 0.6663 near the 50-exponential moving average may limit more traction by loading plenty of resistance.

At the moment, we do not have enough evidence that the primary downtrend is reversing. Yet we can consider this upward correction to play out until selling pressure reaccelerates at higher significant resistance levels like the down trendline or broken channel line.

Conversely, a bearish scenario is more probable in the mid-term. To that happens, sellers should intensify their efforts and break through the 0.6569 barrier. The price would then find the chance to drop back to the 0.6528 price floor. A sustained downside crossing of this barrier would signal the continuation of the prior downtrend.

Momentum oscillators signal those sales forces are fading right now. The RSI has returned from the selling zone to the neutral zone. And the momentum is changing direction upwards in the selling area. Meanwhile, the negative MACD bar is shortening above the signal line.