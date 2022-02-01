NZD/USD had been trading in a descending channel over the past year on the daily chart. Then sellers broke the channel to accelerate a downtrend. It seems that a lot of support has been provided at the 16-month price floor at 0.6528 that limited further declines.
The return of buyers to the market shaped a piercing candlestick on Monday. If Tuesday's price closes above the high price of yesterday's candlestick, it will validate the piercing pattern, which indicates a short term bullish reversal.
That would attract contrary traders to rein the market and take advantage of the upside correction.
As seen on the 4-hour chart, following range trading in the Asian session, buyers appear to be preparing to cross above 0.6595. Further gains in bullish momentum are likely to push the price towards the 0.6614 mark. If this barrier is broken, the price is expected to move up towards the following resistance around 0.6623. This recent falling trendline is expected to limit the upward movement. However, upon overcoming this area, the resistance band between 0.6637 and 0.6663 near the 50-exponential moving average may limit more traction by loading plenty of resistance.
At the moment, we do not have enough evidence that the primary downtrend is reversing. Yet we can consider this upward correction to play out until selling pressure reaccelerates at higher significant resistance levels like the down trendline or broken channel line.
Conversely, a bearish scenario is more probable in the mid-term. To that happens, sellers should intensify their efforts and break through the 0.6569 barrier. The price would then find the chance to drop back to the 0.6528 price floor. A sustained downside crossing of this barrier would signal the continuation of the prior downtrend.
Momentum oscillators signal those sales forces are fading right now. The RSI has returned from the selling zone to the neutral zone. And the momentum is changing direction upwards in the selling area. Meanwhile, the negative MACD bar is shortening above the signal line.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6777
|Daily SMA100
|0.6914
|Daily SMA200
|0.6997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6607
|Previous Daily Low
|0.654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6529
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6544
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6679
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.