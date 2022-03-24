The NZD/USD pair dropped after reaching 0.6988 level. Now, it’s traded at 0.6954 and is fighting hard to come back higher. DXY’s sell-off could weaken the greenback in the short term. Later, the US data could be decisive and could bring high volatility and sharp movements. The Unemployment Claims indicator could be reported at 210K in the last week, Durable Goods Orders may report a 0.5% drop, while the Core Durable Goods Orders could register a 0.5% growth. The Flash Manufacturing PMI and the Flash Services PMI indicators could drop signaling a slowdown in expansion. Better than expected US figures could boost the USD.

From the technical point of view, the bias remains bullish as long as the NZD/USD pair stands within the up channel’s body, above the uptrend line. Only a valid breakdown below the uptrend line and below the 23.6% (0.6925) could really announce a new leg down. In the short term, the price could come back to test and retest the weekly R1 and the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML).

