The NZD/USD is in a rally for the third consecutive day on its daily chart, after an upside bounce from the lower edge of its descending channel. The Kiwi buyers are on their way to a three-week high at the 0.6832-mark. If they hold the ground above this hurdle, there is a chance for the price to meet December's high at 0.6868.
Short term view
On the four-hour chart, after a decisive break above the previous top at 0.6820, buyers are struggling with the 0.6831 resistance zone at the December 16th high. If they close the price above this barrier, the NZD will increase towards the next hurdle at 0.6847. if bullish momentum intensifies, buyers will aim for the 0.6868-barricade lines up to the 200-exponential moving average. Overcoming this significant resistance could pave the door towards the 0.6887-mark.
Alternatively, if sellers step in to defend the 0.6831 resistance area, the immediate support is estimated around the 0.6810-barrier. Further decline would send the pair to the previous bottom at 0.6794. a break below this hurdle could encourage more sellers to dominate the market, aiming for the major area of interest around the 50-exponential moving average.
Short-term oscillators convey bullish vibes as RSI pulls higher below its overbought territory. The momentum moves sharply above the 100-baseline, and the MACD is growing above its signal line in the buying region.
NZD/USD is approaching one-month highs
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1300 area as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1300. Ahead of the November PCE inflation data from the US, rising US Treasury bond yields are helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3400 ahead of US data dump
GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after reaching its highest level in a month above 1.3430. Several high-tier US data releases highlight the economic calendar before markets turn quiet on Christmas Eve.
Gold: Recapturing $1,814 is critical for XAU/USD to unleash further upside
It remains to be seen if the bright metal can maintain its recovery momentum amid pre-Christmas light trading, year-end flows and ahead of the critical US economic releases.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
Alibaba tanks as Chinese regulators end partnership
NYSE:BABA fell by 4.20% during Wednesday’s trading session. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market.