The NZD/USD is in a rally for the third consecutive day on its daily chart, after an upside bounce from the lower edge of its descending channel. The Kiwi buyers are on their way to a three-week high at the 0.6832-mark. If they hold the ground above this hurdle, there is a chance for the price to meet December's high at 0.6868.

Short term view

On the four-hour chart, after a decisive break above the previous top at 0.6820, buyers are struggling with the 0.6831 resistance zone at the December 16th high. If they close the price above this barrier, the NZD will increase towards the next hurdle at 0.6847. if bullish momentum intensifies, buyers will aim for the 0.6868-barricade lines up to the 200-exponential moving average. Overcoming this significant resistance could pave the door towards the 0.6887-mark.

Alternatively, if sellers step in to defend the 0.6831 resistance area, the immediate support is estimated around the 0.6810-barrier. Further decline would send the pair to the previous bottom at 0.6794. a break below this hurdle could encourage more sellers to dominate the market, aiming for the major area of interest around the 50-exponential moving average.

Short-term oscillators convey bullish vibes as RSI pulls higher below its overbought territory. The momentum moves sharply above the 100-baseline, and the MACD is growing above its signal line in the buying region.

NZD/USD is approaching one-month highs